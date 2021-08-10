LA Times Today: The Emmy-nominated costume designers behind Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It’s a period piece set in regency England, but “Bridgerton” is unlike anything Jane Austen or Masterpiece Theater could have conjured.



With its diverse cast and candy colored costumes, the sexy, scandalous Netflix series takes viewers to a place they haven’t been before. And that’s just the point.



Ellen Mirojnick and John Glaser are the Emmy-nominated costume designers.



Ellen shared with us the inspirations behind and Easter eggs within this groundbreaking hit.