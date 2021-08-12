LA Times Today: Actress Marlee Matlin on her family feel-good film, ‘CODA’
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
“CODA,” is the story of a high school girl who is the child of deaf adults. The film took this year’s Sundance Film Festival by storm, winning the Grand Jury Prize in multiple categories, for directing, for best ensemble and the audience award.
It stars Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, who joined us to talk about this very personal film, along with her daughter, Sarah Grandalski and business partner, Jack Jason.
It stars Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, who joined us to talk about this very personal film, along with her daughter, Sarah Grandalski and business partner, Jack Jason.