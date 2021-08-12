LA Times Today: Director Lucy Walker on ‘Bring Your Own Brigade’

The term “fire season” seems to be a thing of the past for the Golden State. The frequency and devastation California has endured from wildfires in the last four years is unprecedented. And it’s given rise to a controversial new industry: private firefighting forces.



That’s the subject of a new film called “Bring Your Own Brigade.” The director, Lucy Walker, joined me to talk about it.