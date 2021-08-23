LA Times Today: Actress Yvonne Strahovski on her Emmy nomination for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” was published in 1985, but Hulu’s TV adaptation of the book, which just completed its fourth season, is still remarkably timely.
Actress Yvonne Strahovski earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Serena Joy Waterford. She joined us to talk about it all.
