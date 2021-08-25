LA Times Today: Paul Reiser on his Emmy nomination for ‘The Kominsky Method’
From his 1982 breakout role in “Diner,” to the “Beverly Hills Cops” movies, to his 90’s TV hit “Mad About You,” Paul Reiser could have retired. Instead, his career has had a resurgence most actors only dream of.
In the last few years we’ve seen him as producer-composer Cy Feuer in “Fosse/Verdon,” a recurring role as Dr. Sam Owens in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and, now his portrayal of Martin Schneider in “The Kominsky Method” has earned him his 11th Emmy nomination. Paul Reiser joined us.
