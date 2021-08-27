LA Times Today: ‘Hamilton’ returns to L.A.
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
It was 17 months ago – March 12 – that the hit musical “Hamilton” suspended its performances because of the coronavirus – joining all of Broadway, which also shut down.
Back then, we talked to actress Sabrina Sloan, who plays Angelica in “Hamilton.”
Now, nearly a year and a half later, the tour has finally begun its run at the Pantages Theater. Sabrina joined us to talk about being back on stage.
