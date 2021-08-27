×
VIDEO | 06:44
LA Times Today: ‘Hamilton’ returns to L.A.
LA Times Today: ‘Hamilton’ returns to L.A.

It was 17 months ago – March 12 – that the hit musical “Hamilton” suspended its performances because of the coronavirus – joining all of Broadway, which also shut down.

Back then, we talked to actress Sabrina Sloan, who plays Angelica in “Hamilton.”

Now, nearly a year and a half later, the tour has finally begun its run at the Pantages Theater. Sabrina joined us to talk about being back on stage.
