LA Times Today: A solution to our water problem, hiding in plain sight at Magic Johnson Park
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
After nearly two years and an 83-million dollar makeover, Willowbrook’s Earvin Magic Johnson Park reopened to the public this year.
In addition to a new community center unique to the area and beautiful new features, the park is now playing a critical role in addressing L.A. County’s water needs.
In addition to a new community center unique to the area and beautiful new features, the park is now playing a critical role in addressing L.A. County’s water needs.