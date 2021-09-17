LA Times Today: 82-year-old TikTok sensation Annie Korzen
Annie Korzen is an unlikely TikTok star – at 82-years old, she’s had a successful TV and storytelling career, but her more than 223-thousand followers and 2.2 million likes on this short-form video app have been a happy surprise.
Annie Korzen and her “technological brains behind the operation,” Mackenzie Morrison, joined us to share their story.
