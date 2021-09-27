LA Times Today: The inside story of the #FreeBritney movement
At the age of 16, Britney Spears catapulted into fame becoming one of pop music’s most iconic stars.
But, as the ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ alum gained worldwide success, her marriage troubles and alleged substance abuse issues became a focal point, receiving wall-to-wall tabloid coverage.
Then in 2007, Britney shocked the world when she marched into a salon and shaved her head in front of paparazzi, prompting concern among fans. It also marked the beginning of what would become a global movement to help the popstar.
L.A. Times staff writer Yvonne Villareal shared the inside story of the ‘Free Britney’ movement.
