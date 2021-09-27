LA Times Today: Why Sundance filmmaker labs at 40 should be a model for studio executives
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Forty years ago, the Sundance Institute launched its first Filmmakers Lab, where aspiring filmmakers were paired with seasoned pros for intense, intimate workshops.
The institute has launched the careers of artists and directors from around the globe and from that the Sundance Film Festival was born.
L.A. Times entertainment staff writer Mark Olsen spoke with founders to commemorate the anniversary.
The institute has launched the careers of artists and directors from around the globe and from that the Sundance Film Festival was born.
L.A. Times entertainment staff writer Mark Olsen spoke with founders to commemorate the anniversary.