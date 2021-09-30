LA Times Today: Candelas Guitars
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Every instrument at Candelas Guitars in East L.A. is handcrafted by third-generation luthier Tomas Delgado.
Following traditions learned from his grandfather, he’s built guitars for Jose Feliciano, Raul Pacheco of Ozomatli, and Gaby Moreno, among others.
The store, which offers repairs, custom work and guitar lessons, has been open for more than 75 years.
Following traditions learned from his grandfather, he’s built guitars for Jose Feliciano, Raul Pacheco of Ozomatli, and Gaby Moreno, among others.
The store, which offers repairs, custom work and guitar lessons, has been open for more than 75 years.