LA Times Today: Will an IATSE strike happen?
After months of negotiations, Hollywood’s largest entertainment union has voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, taking a hardline stand against the major studios.
If a strike is called, it could mean a nationwide shutdown for the production of many TV shows and movies.
L.A. Times reporter Anousha Sakoui has been following the story.
