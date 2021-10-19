LA Times Today: Hollywood averted an IATSE strike. But broader labor issues remain.
Over the weekend, a crisis was averted in Hollywood as the union representing the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees came to a tentative labor and compensation agreement with studios and streamers that avoids a strike, at least for now.
L.A. Times reporter Anousha Sakoui is covering the story.
