×
VIDEO | 06:44
LA Times Today: How an O.C. hippie church birthed contemporary Christian music
Share
Entertainment & Arts

LA Times Today: How an O.C. hippie church birthed contemporary Christian music

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
Back in 1967, a 17-year-old kid from Costa Mesa named Lonnie Frisbee claimed to have received a vision from God while tripping on LSD.

Was this the genesis of Christian rock and pop music?

L.A. Times staff writer Randall Roberts shared this fascinating story with us.
Entertainment & Arts