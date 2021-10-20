LA Times Today: How an O.C. hippie church birthed contemporary Christian music
Back in 1967, a 17-year-old kid from Costa Mesa named Lonnie Frisbee claimed to have received a vision from God while tripping on LSD.
Was this the genesis of Christian rock and pop music?
L.A. Times staff writer Randall Roberts shared this fascinating story with us.
