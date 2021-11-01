LA Times Today: Meet America’s first drag queen for president
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Decades before Black Lives Matter and the fight for marriage equality, Joan Jett Blakk - AKA Terence Alan Smith - became the first drag queen to run for president, with a platform supporting LGBTQ rights.
In the new short documentary film, “The Beauty President,” filmmaker Whitney Skauge and Terence Alan Smith share the story of his historic 1992 run for office.
Terence and Whitney joined Lisa McRee for more on this story.
In the new short documentary film, “The Beauty President,” filmmaker Whitney Skauge and Terence Alan Smith share the story of his historic 1992 run for office.
Terence and Whitney joined Lisa McRee for more on this story.