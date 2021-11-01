LA Times Today: The Go-Go’s inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
This year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is honoring its first Los Angeles punk group, the Go-Go’s.
This all-female band included Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Gina Schock and Jane Wiedlin. They debuted their first album “Beauty and the Beat” in 1981 and they’re still inspiring musicians today.
Kathy Valentine and Charlotte Caffey joined Lisa McRee.
