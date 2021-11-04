LA Times Today: Fall music preview
The eligibility window for the 2022 Grammys closed in September, but some major artists are still releasing albums this fall.
From Adele to Coldplay, music fans are in for a treat as we move into the autumn season.
Pop music critic Mikael Wood has been covering many of this fall’s releases and joined me for a look at what’s in store.
