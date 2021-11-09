LA Times Today: Director Liz Garbus on ‘Becoming Cousteau’
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
For generations of television viewers in the 60s, 70s and 80s, Jacques Cousteau was synonymous with adventure and deep sea exploration. He was an underwater rock star. His television specials were watched worldwide, and he took us to places we’d never seen before.
Now, climate change and ocean health are part of the story. We spoke with director Liz Garbus about her new documentary, “Becoming Cousteau.”
Now, climate change and ocean health are part of the story. We spoke with director Liz Garbus about her new documentary, “Becoming Cousteau.”