LA Times Today: Academy Museum curators bring women’s stories to the surface
After enduring the #oscarsowhite controversies, the curators of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures were determined to get it right—celebrating the contributions of creators and craftspeople who had long been marginalized in Hollywood because of race or gender.
Jessica Gelt has written about how women are being seen and heard throughout this 300,000 square foot altar to the art of filmmaking.
