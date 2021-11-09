LA Times Today: Author Paul Haddad on his book, ‘Freewaytopia: How Freeways Shaped Los Angeles’

While the roadways usually make us cry and groan more than laugh, they also tell a story about the history of the region.



Author Paul Haddad’s entertaining journey through 527 miles of our local highway system is called “Freewaytopia: How Freeways Shaped Los Angeles.”



Paul joined Kelvin Washington.