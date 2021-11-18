LA Times Today: ‘Paradise Blue’ explores gentrification through the fate of a jazz joint

It’s 1949 in Detroit, and trumpet-playing club owner Blue faces a tough decision. Should he sell his jazz joint as gentrification is banging on the door? The sudden arrival of a seductive stranger turns everything upside down.



Those are the story notes for Geffen Playhouse’s new production of “Paradise Blue,” by Tony Award-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau.