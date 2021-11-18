LA Times Today: Feast on the adoring new Julia Child documentary, the tale of a life well-lived
In 2009, Meryl Streep tied an apron on and delighted us in the role of Julia Child in Nora Ephron’s delicious hit movie, “Julie and Julia.”
Now, we’re getting a second taste of the culinary legend this time in a documentary, brought to us by the same filmmakers who produced “RBG.”
Julie Cohen and Betsy West sat down with us in the new L.A. Times test kitchen to give us the dish on their new documentary, “Julia.”
