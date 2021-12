LA Times Today: Nikole Hannah-Jones dives into the origins and language of ‘The 1619 Project’

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “The 1619 Project” has become a topic of much debate. It starts with the bold claim that 1619—the year the first enslaved Africans were brought to what would later become the United States—could be considered the origin of this country.At an L.A. Times Book Club event , Times executive editor Kevin Merida spoke with Hannah-Jones about the project and how she expanded it into a recently released book.