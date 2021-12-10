LA Times Today: Redemption for ‘Real Women Have Curves’ director Patricia Cardoso
Patricia Cardoso’s groundbreaking film “Real Women Have Curves” won the Sundance Audience Award when it was released in 2002. But it was never nominated for an Oscar.
The film challenged stereotypes and elevated body positivity for women long before those conversations worked their way into Hollywood boardrooms.
Now, the film and its director are getting some long overdue recognition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
The director of “Real Women Have Curves,” Patricia Cardoso, joined Lisa McRee.
