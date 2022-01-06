LA Times Today: Legendary singer Merry Clayton talks about new album ‘Beautiful Scars’

Celebrated gospel, rock and soul singer Merry Clayton received some long-overdue recognition by way of the 2013 documentary, “Twenty Feet from Stardom.” Now, years after surviving a tragic accident that took both her legs, she’s back with a new solo album, “Beautiful Scars.”