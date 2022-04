Footage from the set of “Rust” shows Baldwin drawing a revolver from a holster in his jacket New footage from the set of “Rust” shows actor and producer Alec Baldwin drawing a revolver from a holster in his jacket and brandishing the gun toward the camera. The footage, which was released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Monday, appears to have been shot in the Bonanza Creek Ranch church where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot.