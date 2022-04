Alec Baldwin expresses horror when he sees image of projectile that impacted crew members

A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy shows Alec Baldwin an image of the projectile that hit his crew members hours earlier. “That’s a bullet,” he says, looking at the picture. “I’m so sickened by this. That a bullet passed through this girl’s body. And she’s in critical condition in the hospital right now, and I fired the gun. And you don’t think I feel really shitty about that? I do.”