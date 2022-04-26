First Assistant Director Dave Halls explains to Script Supervisor Mamie Mitchell why dummy rounds were used

Crew members struggle to make sense of the tragedy with Dave Halls (blue shirt) explaining to Script Supervisor Mamie Mitchell why dummy rounds were used and that an actual bullet must have been loaded into the gun. “It got mixed up in the dummy loads,” Halls tells Mitchell. Later the somber crew watches as the helicopter with Halyna Hutchins takes off for the flight to Albuquerque, nearly 50 miles away.