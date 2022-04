Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed describes the ammunition used on the day of Halyna Hutchins’ death Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed describes how the ammunition she used on the day of Halyna Hutchins’ death came from a box of dummies that could have had some “wonky ones” in it. She says the box came from ammunition provider Seth Kenney, though he may have “borrowed” the ammunition he gave to the production.