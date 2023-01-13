Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & friends perform “Good Afternoon” from “Spirited”

Oscar-winning “La La Land” composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“The Greatest Showman,” “Dear Evan Hansen”) put an award season spin on their best original song contender “Spirited” from the Apple+ musical “Good Afternoon,” shortlisted for the 2023 Academy Awards.



They are joined by co-writers Sukari Jones, Mark Sonnenblick and Khiyon Hursey at an FYC piano bar event held at Darren Criss’s Tramp Stamp Granny’s in Hollywood.



