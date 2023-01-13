Siedah Garrett and Darren Criss perform “Man in the Mirror”

Oscar nominated and Grammy-winning songwriter Siedah Garrett (“Dreamgirls,” “Rio”), co-writer of the Michael Jackson hit “Man in the Mirror,” performs it during a celebration for Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s shortlisted 2023 Oscar contender “Good Afternoon.” Tramp Stamp Granny’s co-owner and Emmy-winning actor Darren Criss provided back-up vocals with Laura Wiley on piano.