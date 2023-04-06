LA Times Today: L.A. blasting classical music to drive unhoused people from subway station
Classical music is often used to create a warm and inviting environment. Think a fancy cheese shop or an antique bookstore. L.A. Metro launched a pilot program where loud classical music is piped into a metro station to stop unhoused people from loitering. But will it work?
L.A. Times arts and culture reporter Jessica Gelt brought the story.
