VIDEO | 14:57
James Ellroy, Michael Connolly discuss ‘Widespread Panic,’ a crime novel set in 1950s L.A.
Entertainment & Arts

In Ellroy’s book, a private detective plays the role of a Hollywood “fixer.”

