VIDEO | 01:37
Disney sues Ron DeSantis, citing ‘campaign of government retaliation’
Disney sues Ron DeSantis, citing ‘campaign of government retaliation’

Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been battling over the company’s self-governing powers in the area of the state that includes Walt Disney World Resort.

