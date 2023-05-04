Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:33
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
Entertainment & Arts

Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye’s classic ‘Let’s Get It On,’ a jury decided Thursday. The Grammy winner had been accused of stealing part of Gaye’s song.

