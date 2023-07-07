Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:44
Britney Spears says NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama’s security guard struck her
Entertainment & Arts

Britney Spears says NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama’s security guard struck her

Las Vegas police responded to a battery incident involving singer Britney Spears and NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security detail in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Share
Entertainment & ArtsVideos: Latest
Advertisement