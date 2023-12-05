Advertisement
VIDEO | 05:37
Directors Roundtable: Bradley Cooper, Michael Mann, Alexander Payne and more
Directors Roundtable: Bradley Cooper, Michael Mann, Alexander Payne and more

The Envelope’s Directors Roundtable welcomes directors Blitz Bazawule, Bradley Cooper, Michael Mann, Alexander Payne, Justine Triet and Celine Song.

