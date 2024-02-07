LA Times Today: Recording Academy faces claims of past use of NDAs to silence women about sexual abuse allegations

A new investigation from the Los Angeles Times found the Recording Academy allegedly used non-disclosure agreements to prevent women from talking about allegations of sexual abuse within the organization.



L.A. Times reporters August Brown and Stacy Perman wrote this story. August joined Lisa McRee with more.