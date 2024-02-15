LA Times Today: One reporter was (kind of) with Taylor Swift when her boyfriend’s team won the Super Bowl

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Sunday’s Super Bowl was watched by more than 123 million people, making it the highest-rated television event since the 1969 moon landing.



The presence of pop star Taylor Swift – who attended the big game to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce of course – contributed to the massive ratings.



L.A. Times columnist Amy Kaufman traveled to Las Vegas to report on all the “Tayvis” mania.