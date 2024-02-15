LA Times Today: An Oscar nominated feature documentary is impacting change in Uganda

He’s one of the most famous Africans you’ve likely never heard of – Bobi Wine is a wildly popular Ugandan politician, actor and singer. As Bob Marley did in Jamaica, he used music to encourage peace, justice and freedom and the power of the people.



And when Uganda’s dictatorial president of 35 years wanted to change the constitution to allow himself to remain in office without limits, wine ran for parliament, later becoming the opposition candidate for the 2021 presidential election.



With massive public support for the singer turned politician, the government arrested Wine and hundreds of his supporters, aides and bodyguards, and members of his entourage were also jailed, tortured or killed.



Moses Bwayo documented the election in the now Oscar-nominated documentary feature, “Bobi Wine: The People’s President.”



He joined Lisa McRee with his friend and fellow Oscar nominee Ben Proudfoot to talk about the power of film.