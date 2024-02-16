LA Times Today: L.A. Times Studios and ABC News Studios Announce ‘The Housewife and the Hustler 2: The Reckoning’ Documentary

A new documentary “The Housewife and the Hustler Two: A Reckoning” looks at the L.A. Times investigation into former powerhouse attorney Tom Girardi, who allegedly stole millions of dollars from his clients.



In the film, Girardi’s estranged wife and “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” reality tv star Erika Jayne meets with some of the alleged victims.



L.A. Times investigative reporters Matt Hamilton and Harriet Ryan broke the story in 2020, which traced decades of client complaints and lawsuits against Girardi.