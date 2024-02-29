LA Times Today: Beyoncé announces her new album is on the way, tops country charts

After years of dominating the pop and R&B charts, Beyoncé is now taking the country music world by storm.



Her new single “Texas Hold ‘Em” is currently the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 and it made history when it debuted at the top of the hot country songs chart last week.



L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood joined Lisa McRee with more on Queen Bey’s new chapter.