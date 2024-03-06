LA Times Today: Peter Farrelly’s new adult comedy “Ricky Stanicky” stars Zac Efron and John Cena

It’s the story of friendship that began in childhood: a foursome who’d been together through thick and thin, with just a small caveat: One of them never existed.



Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly, the director of “Green Book,” “Dumb and Dumber,” “There’s Something About Mary” and “Shallow Hall,” returns to comedy with “Ricky Stanicky,” dropping on Amazon Prime Video on March 7.



Peter Farrelly joined Lisa McRee with more on the movie and the future of American comedies.