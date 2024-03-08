LA Times Today: Madonna’s Celebration tour is a messy victory lap that needs more razzle-dazzle

After more than 40 years as a fixture of pop music, Madonna is showcasing what made her an icon in her Celebration Tour. The show spans from the very start of her career to her most recent music.



L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood attended Madonna’s performance at the Kia Forum, and joined Lisa McRee with more on the show.