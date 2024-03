LA Times Today: The best and worst moments of the 2024 Oscars

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

L.A. Times film and television writer Glenn Whipp joined Lisa McRee with some insight on who took home the statues and who took home the Oscar moments.