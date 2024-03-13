LA Times Today: ‘Welcome Home, Franklin’ tells the backstory of the first Black ‘Peanuts’ character

On July 31, 1968, something remarkable happened: A little boy, who happened to be Black, appeared alongside Charlie Brown in the beloved Peanuts comic strip.



A new animated TV special “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home Franklin” tells the origin story of the beloved character.



L.A. Times contributor Amy Amatangelo told Lisa McRee the story of the personal relationships that inspired both the character and the special.