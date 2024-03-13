LA Times Today: L.A. Times wins first Oscar for ‘The Last Repair Shop,’ about LAUSD music program

The short documentary “The Last Repair Shop” took home the gold at this year’s Academy Awards. It was the first Oscar win for the Los Angeles Times, who co-distributed the doc with Searchlight.



Academy Award-winning directors Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers joined Lisa McRee to talk about their win.