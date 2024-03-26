LA Times Today: What became of Marlon Brando’s ecological wonderland on the sea? Patt Morrison visited to find out

Marlon Brando is largely remembered for his acting skill, from his roles in “The Godfather,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “On The Waterfront.”



But one of Brando’s biggest dreams was far away from Hollywood – a self-sustaining, eco-friendly resort in Tahiti.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison recently visited The Brando resort and joined Lisa McRee with more on her visit and her friend’s legacy.