LA Times Today: “Flashpoint” is the latest film from the Oscar-winning L.A. Times Short Docs series

In 2020, more than 400 journalists were attacked in the United States. Eighty percent of those attacks were allegedly at the hands of the police. A new L.A. Times short documentary sheds a light on the role and rights of the press while covering protests.



Candace White, deputy director of communications at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University joined Lisa McRee to talk about the film.