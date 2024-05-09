LA Times Today: ‘Scoop’ depicts Prince Andrew’s infamous interview. These were the women behind it
A 2019 catastrophic interview between British royal Prince Andrew and BBC journalist Emily Maitlis has been resurrected in a new Netflix film “Scoop.”
Not only does the film re-hash the prince’s alleged sexual encounter with a 17-year-old girl, trafficked by his pal Jeffrey Epstein – it tells the behind the scenes story of how this infamous interview was crafted.
L.A. Times contributor Emily Zemler joined Lisa McRee from London with the scoop.
